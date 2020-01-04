20 Albums to Get Excited About in 2020

New year, new music!

We're just a few short days into both a new year and new century, and while much about the road ahead in 2020 remains entirely uncertain, one thing is for sure: there's going to be plenty of new tunes heading our way. Already, we've gotten the first new single from Justin Bieber in years and are prepping ourselves for impending album releases from the likes of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, Halsey and Kesha this month alone.

But that's not all there is to be excited about as we begin to map out the 12 musical months ahead. From undated yet confirmed releases from faves like Dua Lipa and The Dixie Chicks to hopeful album drops from Normani, Lady Gaga and Rihanna--we know, we're always talking about that last one. But we really think this might be the year she finallllllly comes through for us!--there's a lot to look forward to.