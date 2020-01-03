Where Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Stand After Split Speculation

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., 3 Jan. 2020 5:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin, 2019 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Jana Kramer is ready to move forward. 

Amidst ongoing speculation that something between her and husband Mike Caussin is amiss, a source is sharing an update on the current state of their marriage. 

"They have had ups and downs," the insider tells E! News, adding that the couple is "hoping" that 2020 "will be a strong year." 

Jana has yet to publicly react to the split rumors, but fans can look forward to the next episode of her Whine Down podcast, where it's safe to assume she'll finally share her side of the story.

Days ago, Jana raised eyebrows by posting a cryptic message to Instagram that read, "2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end....and for now, all I have to say is... Time heals all wounds." She also removed (then re-added) any trace of Mike from her social media accounts. 

For now, it appears as if Jana is enjoying quality time with their two young children at home. She's also wearing her wedding ring in several new videos shared to her Instagram Stories, so it's safe to say she and Mike are focused on rebuilding their bond. 

Watch

Jana Kramer Gets Real About Mom Challenges

The pair, who separated in 2016 over cheating allegations but got back together two years ago, have never shied away from addressing their relationship turmoil. Look back at their most candid confessions through the years below: 

Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin

Instagram

Their Reconciliation

In one of their first episodes together, Jana and Mike addressed their reconciliation for the first time. "She said, 'Look, I'm giving you every opportunity. I am here. I am willing to work on this. I want this family to work.' Basically, step up or get out. And it got to a point of an ultimatum and that's where I hit my breaking point," Mike revealed. "She hit her breaking point. I hit mine."

Ultimately, the NFL player agreed he was ready to fight for his marriage. "I don't want to lose her. I don't want to lose Jana," he explained. "I don't want to lose our family. I don't want to lose what we're trying to build."

Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin

Instagram

Why She Stayed

Jana and Mike have faced many obstacles in their marriage including a public cheating scandal. But one of the big reasons Jana stayed and fought for this love story is because of the couple's daughter. "I stayed in the beginning for Jolie so that I could say to my daughter, ‘I tried everything to keep this family together.' Now, I'm not sacrificing my happiness. If I was still miserable, I would not still be in a relationship with my husband. But we've continued to grow," Jana said on the June 4 episode of Whine Down. "But if it was just for my daughter… If I didn't do that then we would have been divorced and I never wouldn't have tried and I wouldn't have been able to see the silver lining."

Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin

Instagram

Infertility Struggles

After Jana revealing she was expecting a baby, she opened up about all her emotions during a Whine Down podcast. "We're so excited, but at the same point, it's all just in God's hands. It's just such a scary process because it's a true miracle," she shared. "I mean it seems so easy, when you look at some people, but other times it's like, it's a miracle. It's been a tough journey. We have lost our last two pregnancies, so it's been really rough." Fortunately, listeners were able to be part of the joyful birth of their son, Jace.

Article continues below

Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin

Michael Tran/Getty Images

The Realities of Child Birth

When Jana was giving birth to her son Jace, Mike was in the hospital recording a live podcast and giving fans an inside look into the delivery process. "You were having a tough time, so they had to knock you out," Mike shared before Jana underwent a C-section. "So I will record during the surgery and I will talk through it and hopefully, you know, Jace will cry for us and we'll be able to hear him on here."

He later shared to his wife, "You're a rockstar. You're the strongest woman in the world, and you're amazing so don't ever forget that. You're doing a great job today, and you're gonna be the best mom to our little boy, just as much as you've been to Jolie. So I love you and I will be in the room soon."

Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin

Paul A. Hebert for iHeartRadio

Sex Addiction

In a March 2019 episode, Mike revealed that he sought treatment for sex addiction in an inpatient treatment facility for 60 days back in 2016. "For me, I realized a lot of things throughout my life that sex and sexual acting out was my addictive behavior, and that's where I went to hide my feelings, to run away from reality and that was my drug," Mike shared. "I spent essentially 29 years thinking or living a different way. Then all of the sudden, you shock your system, you say no, you're actually supposed to think of things this way."

Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin, 2019 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The Nanny Search

When looking for a nanny using care.com, Jana couldn't help but notice some of the pictures potential candidates were posting. "I just don't understand some of these girls that post pictures on Care.com, because I'm like, don't you know the female is hiring?" she shared on an episode. ""I'm laughing because this one photo was like, 'Hi, I'm 22 years old and I have perky boobs,'" Jana said. "Like, don't post the perky boob photo. You're not gonna be hired. I'm not hiring you. And I'm not saying post an ugly photo, I'm just saying...you should dress for the part."

The singer added, "Not that I don't trust my husband, not that I don't trust, you know, whatever...I just think it's not smart. I mean, you look at some of these nannies, and I'm like, 'Well, you kinda asked for it, she's kinda hot.' You know what I mean? You're in close quarters." She would later clarify her comments on Instagram.

Article continues below

Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin

Instagram

Struggles With Anxiety

Before welcoming her son, Jana admitted she had severe anxiety about giving birth and being in a hospital. She also opened up about communicating with Mike about her anxiety attacks and how he can help. "I suffer from anxiety. Mike doesn't. We hash it out on the podcast and I feel silly for crying but I got triggered and anxiety is a real thing," Jana shared on Twitter when teasing her November episode with Psychologist Hillary Goldsher.

Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin

Instagram

Triggers in the Marriage

Even though a long time has passed since Mike was unfaithful, Jana admitted to listeners that she sometimes is triggered in their marriage. While filming iHeartRadio's Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad, the former One Tree Hill star got emotional when recounting a moment during a trip to Napa. "When we got back to the room, I asked Mike to have sex with me and he basically said 'no,' which is a trigger for me because I don't feel chosen," she shared. "When I came downstairs he was one-on-one with [Tanya] so I got super triggered. I thought, 'Oh he said no to me but he went downstairs and is spending one-on-one time with Tanya.' Which is stupid because I know you would never." Don't worry, the couple talked it out and were able to enjoy the trip.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Jana Kramer , Rumors , Couples , Divorces , Breakups , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.