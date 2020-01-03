Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and More Stars Turn Heads at 2020 AFI Awards

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., 3 Jan. 2020 3:02 PM

AFI Awards, Brad Pitt

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for AFI

Award season is back!

With just days to go until the Golden Globes, Hollywood's A-list stars are stepping out to attend the 2020 AFI Awards, which honor the talented films and TV programs from over the last year. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margaret Qualley have all arrived to the luncheon, held on Friday afternoon at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. The trio's film is among the 10 movies being honored at the luncheon.

Other films being honored at the 2020 AFI Awards are 1917, The Farewell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Knives Out, Little Women, Marriage Story, and Richard Jewell. The film Parasite is receiving a special award. While on the TV side, Chernobyl, The Crown, Fosse/Verdon, Game of Thrones, Pose, Succession, Unbelievable, Veep, Watchmen and When They See Us, are all being honored, with Fleabag receiving a special award.

Photos

AFI Awards 2020: Red Carpet Arrivals

In celebration of the talented stars, we're taking a look at all of the red carpet photos from the luncheon!

Check out all of the celebs on the red carpet at the 2020 AFI Awards below!

AFI Awards, Leonardo DiCaprio

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

Leonardo DiCaprio

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star struck a pose for cameras at the event.

AFI Awards, Ray Romano

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ray Romano

The actor's film, The Irishman, is among the honorees at the 2020 AFI Awards.

AFI Awards, Margaret Qualley

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for AFI

Margaret Qualley

The daughter of Andie MacDowell shined on the red carpet in a pretty tea-length dress.

AFI Awards, Gillian Anderson

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gillian Anderson

The actress donned this sparkling dress to the luncheon, where her show The Crown is set to be honored.

AFI Awards, Quentin Tarantino

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for AFI

Quentin Tarantino

The talented director's movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is among the film honorees.

AFI Awards, Robert De Niro

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Robert De Niro

The star of The Irishman hits the red carpet before the start of the luncheon.

AFI Awards, Adam Driver

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Adam Driver

The actor's film, Marriage Story, is among the film honorees at the AFI Awards.

AFI Awards, Kaitlyn Dever

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Kaitlyn Dever

The Unbelievable actress smiles for cameras ahead of the ceremony.

AFI Awards, Jon Hamm

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for AFI

Jon Hamm

The Richard Jewell actor steps out to attend the 2020 AFI Awards in Beverly Hills.

AFI Awards, Janet Mock

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Janet Mock

Lady in red! The Pose producer stuns in this gorgeous one shoulder dress on the red carpet.

AFI Awards, Jamie Lee Curtis

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jamie Lee Curtis

The Knives Out star rocks a white suit at the ceremony.

AFI Awards, Saoirse Ronan

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for AFI

Saoirse Ronan

Gorgeous in green! The Little Women actress dons a green jumpsuit at the award luncheon.

AFI Awards, Laura Dern

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Laura Dern

The actress is in two of the nominated films being honored at the AFI Awards! Dern stars in both Little Women and Marriage Story.

AFI Awards, Bradley Cooper

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Bradley Cooper

The A Star Is Born actor hits the red carpet in a three-piece gray suit.

AFI Awards, Clint Eastwood

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Clint Eastwood

The famed director's film, Richard Jewell, is being honored at the ceremony.

AFI Awards, Kit Harington

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for AFI)

Kit Harington

The Game of Thrones star steps up to support the HBO series, which is being recognized by the AFI.

AFI Awards, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The actress, writer and producer's show, Fleabag, is set to receive a special award at the luncheon.

AFI Awards, Greta Gerwig

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Greta Gerwig

The director's film, Little Women, is among the honorees at the AFI Awards.

AFI Awards, Awkwafina

Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Awkwafina

The Farewell actress dons a lovely light yellow pantsuit at the AFI Awards.

AFI Awards, Kieran Culkin

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Kieran Culkin

The Succession star looks suave in a suit on the red carpet.

AFI Awards, Ava DuVernay

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for AFI

Ava DuVernay

The celebrated director's mini-series, When They See Us, is among the TV honorees.

AFI Awards, Billy Porter

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Billy Porter

The Pose star hits the red carpet at the luncheon, where his TV show is being honored.

AFI Awards, Brad Pitt

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for AFI

Brad Pitt

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor looks effortlessly cool in sunglasses on the red carpet.

