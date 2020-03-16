Inside Blue Ivy Carter's Insanely Fabulous Life

Think back to how you rang in the new year back when you were in elementary school. Probably some variation of sparkling grape juice, those crinkly headbands that dig into your scalp after roughly seven minutes of use and relentlessly begging your parents to let you stay up 'til midnight, right?

Which is absolutely what Blue Ivy Carter did to mark the start of 2020 except not at all because at 8-years-old she's already cooler than pretty much everyone.

On New Year's Eve, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's firstborn accompanied them to a bash also attended by Megan Thee Stallion, one of 2019's biggest success stories, a musician who managed to launch an entire movement this past summer simply by declaring that people should own their confidence.

But with all deference to the Houston native (hailed as "the future of hip-hop" by no less than Time), in her Instagram upload with two-thirds of the Carter clan, she's entirely upstaged by a second grader who's mastered both her angles and the ability to exude utter coolness.