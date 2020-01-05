E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Sun., 5 Jan. 2020 4:00 AM
E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's so many diets to choose from in the quest to create a New Year Glow-Up. From Paleo to Vegan, low-carb to raw food and everything in between, changing your food habits can mean changing your life. But it doesn't have to be difficult, especially if you're going Keto.
In honor of National Keto Day, we found some fab snacks that'll satiate your sweet tooth (or satisfy your savory needs) without blowing your new diet. There's cookies and bars, nuts and seeds, and even some good, old-fashioned beef sticks for the carnivore in you. Whether you need something with a cheesy crunch or maybe a sweet reminder of yesteryear, these snacks will keep you going all throughout the New Year.
So join us in celebrating National Keto Day and shop our keto snack picks below!
With 20g of protein and 3g of net carbs, these chips are also soy, gluten and potato-free. And they're also baked, so you won't miss the joy that comes from sinking your teeth into a good crispy chip.
Savory snack lovers, rejoice! Classic olives get a flavorful boost with varieties such as basil and garlic, chili and oregano, lemon and rosemary, and chili and garlic. Each snack pack is only 50 calories and good for on-the-go—no refrigeration needed!
Don't get regular old pork rinds—try these with a modern flavorful twist of spicy dill, and enjoy a protein-packed snack with a satisfying crunch.
This one checks off all the boxes—gluten free, non-GMO, plant-based, dairy free, soy free, nut free, and no sugar alcohols or artificial colors. What's left? Yummy gummies that will satisfy your sweet tooth without blowing your diet.
Lucky you—you don't have to skip cookies with these sweet treats! Made from almond flour, coconut oil and with the addition of collagen, these gluten and grain-free cookies are still sweet and satisfying, but still healthy.
Another savory treat to balance out the sweets, these crisps let you get your cheese on in a variety of flavors, including parmesan, cheddar, and asiago/pepper jack. And there's nothing in these crisps but cheese that's rBGH/rBST free.
Satisfy your inner caveman with 100% grass-fed beef. No sugar, no nitrates, no gluten or MSG or hormones… just beef, formed in a convenient 100-calorie stick. You're welcome.
Forget salt n' vinegar chips—salt n' vinegar almonds are where it's at, with 3g of fiber and zero trans fats. The combination of naturally sweet almonds, tart vinegar and salty goodness make it a perfect snack.
Whether you choose a case of chocolate chip, coconut or peanut butter, Lenny & Larry's Keto Cookie is a low-carb treat packed with 8g of plant-based protein. Plus, it has no artificial sweteners—and it's vegan-friendly.
Keto chocoholics rejoice—there's a treat for you! This milk chocolate keto bark, sweetened with monk fruit, has low net carbs and 100% stone-ground premium cocoa beans, so you get all the chocolatey goodness you crave without the junk.
Stock up on this snack pack of Quest Bars, and you'll never go hungry again. High in protein and low in net carbs and sugars, you'll have a cadre of flavors to choose from, including Chocolate Chunk, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, S'mores and more.
Indulge in some old-fashioned caramels, keto style! Made with real milk, sea salt and vanilla, they're sweetened with maltitol and non-GMO xylitol, and a serving of five pieces is only 100 calories and 12g net carbs.
Would you believe this soft, cakey, melt-in-your-mouth cookie has no sugar? It's true. Sweetened with Erythritol, it has only 1.5g net carbs. Plus, it comes in two-cookie packs, so it's a great snack for when you're on the run.
A little crunch, a little salt and a little spice make these seeds the perfect snackable treat, delivered in single-serving packs so you don't have to think about your portions. And the seeds are sprouted and dried, so you get tons of nutrients and flavor.
Surely you've heard that edamame is packed with protein, but when they're dried and roasted, they take on a delicious smoky flavor with a heap of crunch. Seasoned with sea salt, they're an ideal low-calorie snack.
While you're working on your New Year Glow Up, don't forget to update your wardrobe with these must-haves! Your closet will thank you.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?