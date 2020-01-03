Moet & Chandon is back as the official champagne of the Golden Globe Awards and the premium brand has tapped acclaimed designer LaQuan Smith to collaborate on the 2020 official cocktail. We have all the details on how you can mix up this fancy cocktail during your Golden Globes happy hour.

Inspired by one of his favorite moments of any big night, Smith captures the colloquial "golden hour" atmosphere of ideal lighting and glamour in The Moet Golden Hour cocktail. Made with fresh pineapple juice, pink grapefruit-infused vodka and garnished with smoked salt, The Moet Golden Hour is the perfect sip to toast the 77th Golden Globes throughout the whole ceremony.

Smith's cocktail combines Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut with the pink grapefruit in the Belvedere vodka to bring out the fresh citrus character of the champagne while the fresh pineapple juice plays beautifully with the smoky, salty notes of the garnish to create a fresh flavor with rich texture.

For the first year ever, viewers can also purchase a limited edition Moet & Chandon Champagne box through Giftagram to help craft the Moet Golden Hour cocktail at home. The box is on sale now through the 2020 Golden Globe awards on January 7, and will include a 750mL bottle of Moet Imperial Brut, two Moet Mini sippers and the Moet Golden Hour recipe card.