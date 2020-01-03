It was written in the stars.

Everyone has a first celebrity crush when they're a child, but not many people grow up to fall in love and have a family with that person. Luckily, Jodie Turner-Smith did. The Queen and Slim actress sat down with W Magazine to talk about her career making year and shared that she first fell for her now husband Joshua Jackson on his hit teen drama Dawson's Creek when he played the always teen heartthrob Pacey Witter.

"It was Pacey from Dawson's Creek!" she shared about her first crush. "I was a very young teenager. And now we are a couple." Talk about some epic powers of manifesting. The two entertainers first sparked marriage rumors in November when they made their first red carpet appearance together as a couple. The two were both sporting rings on their wedding fingers and looked absolutely enamored with one another.