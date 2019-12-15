Luann de Lesseps can plead guilty to...having fabulous traditions.

The Real Housewives of New York star will be ringing in holidays with her go-to dish: eggs a la francaise. And we're especially grateful she's sharing the cool, not uncool, recipe with E! News. (After all, as she tells E!, food is her favorite part of the festivities!)

To start, "whip eggs in a bowl with a place of water, it makes them frothy," Luann shares. "Put some butter in a saucepan, not a frying pan. Add the eggs and stir at a very low temperate constantly so they become like whipped potatoes and add your choice of garnish." And, of course, nothing is complete without a little garnish. Adds the reality star, "Truffle oil, for me, over the holidays, is the best."

Still, iconic meal—Luann described it as a hangover cure during an episode in Turks and Caicos—isn't the only way she celebrates the season.