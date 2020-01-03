Justin Bieber's New Song "Yummy" Is a Steamy Tribute to Hailey Bieber

by kelli boyle | Fri., 3 Jan. 2020 3:40 AM
Justin Bieber just dropped a yummy new single.
On Thursday night, The Biebs dropped the new music he's been promising to fans. And to no one's surprise, "Yummy" is all about his bride, Hailey Bieber.
The song starts off with the chorus, which is basically Justin saying Hailey is yummy over and over again. As he sings, "Yeah, you got that yummy-yum / That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy / Yeah, you got that yummy-yum / That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy / Say the word, on my way / Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe / Any night, any day / Say the word, on my way / Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe / In the mornin' or the late / Say the word, on my way."
Then the first verse and pre-chorus come in, and brace yourselves, Beliebers. They are sexual.
"Bonafide stallion," Justin croons. "It ain't no stable, no, you stay on the run / Ain't on the side, you're number one / Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)."
As the lyrics continue, "Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it / Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe / Light a match, get litty, babe / That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah / Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah."
In the bridge, he expresses how happy he is to be with the model. "Hop in the Lambo', I'm on my way," he sings. "Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face / I'm elated that you are my lady."
An official "Yummy" music video will be dropping at noon EST on Jan. 4, giving fans plenty of time to prepare themselves for what will undoubtedly be a very steamy video. And given the subject matter, it's possible Hailey could be in the video as well.
This single comes fresh off the heels of Justin announcing the impending arrival of his next album, a tour and his YouTube documentary series Seasons, out Jan. 27.
The trailer for Seasons promises a "raw" look at the superstar's life, and a source revealed to E! News that the album will do the same.
The insider said the new songs "are about his ups and downs" and "recent struggles with depression."
"There were a lot of dark times and the breakdown he went through," our source shared. "He touches on his mental health struggles and how he got through it."
Through it all, though, his wife was there. So, just as "Yummy" has hinted, the source confirms there will be music about Hailey on the album.
"He also writes a lot of about their love and the power of their love being different than anything else he's experienced," the insider explained. "It's a familiar sound that the fans will love. He's doing what he does best and everyone is really looking forward to getting it out there for the world to enjoy."
The new era of The Biebs has arrived.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?