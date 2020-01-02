Why Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Are Facing Divorce Rumors... Again

Jana Kramer's year came to a self-described "interesting end," and her fans want to know why.

The country singer's recent social media activity could be seen as cause for concern to those who follow her and husband Mike Caussin's relationship journey on their Whine Down podcast, which often delves into the couple's ongoing struggles with infidelity, addiction and parenthood. Just before the new year, Jana took to Instagram with a cryptic message that read, "2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end....and for now, all I have to say is... Time heals all wounds."

According to Us Weekly, the One Tree Hill star also removed the word "wife" from her Instagram bio and Mike's name from their podcast page. Sometime since then, she re-added both but has yet to address why they were scrubbed off in the first place.

What's more, it does appear as if Jana deleted several photos of her and the former NFL player, and posted the following quote to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday: "She has been through hell. So believe when I say, fear her when she looks into a fire and smiles."