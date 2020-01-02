It star Sophia Lillis has found her next horror film.

The 17-year-old actress stars in the truly terrifying trailer for the new Gretel and Hansel, which gives viewers a taste of how the film makes the Grimm fairy tale even darker.

In the revamped story, Hansel and Gretel are not the same age. Rather, Gretel is the 16-year-old older sister to 8-year-old Hansel (played by Sammy Leakey). The two siblings have been kicked out of their home and end up in the woods looking for shelter and work when, as the classic fairy tale foretells, they come across a witch.

The woods appear to have some kind of magical elements to it, as Gretel rejects her brother's request to hear a story at the beginning of the trailer.

"Tell me the fairy tale again," Hansel implores his sister.

As she responds, "It's too scary, and you'll start seeing things that aren't there."