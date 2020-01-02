See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Golden Globes Fashion Looks

Jennifer Lopez is poised to grace the Golden Globes red carpet yet again this Sunday and showcase another head-turning style.

The singer and actress attended her first Golden Globe Awards in 1998, wearing a tri-color cut-out gown. She had just received her first nomination, for her role in Selena. She lost to Helen Hunt for As Good As It Gets

This year, J.Lo is nominated for her second Golden Globe, for her role in the stripper film Hustlers. And she may be joined by someone special on the red carpet: Her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

Over the years, Lopez has also served as a presenter at the annual Golden Globe Awards and has attended the event several years. Her last appearance was in 2016. Lopez wore a yellow Giambattista Valli gown with a draped waist, cape and diamond necklace, Harry Winston diamond jewelry, a Judith Leiber sequined clutch and sparkling Jimmy Choo pumps.

See J.Lo's Golden Globes looks:

Jennifer Lopez, Golden Globe nominees first red carpets, 1998

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

1998: Her First Golden Globes

The star walks the Golden Globes red carpet for the first time.

Jennifer Lopez, Golden Globes, 2001

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

2001: White Silk

J.Lo sports a one-shoulders white silk dress.

Jennifer Lopez, Golden Globes, 2004

Lisa O'Connor/ZUMA Press

2004: Grecian Orange

The star wows in a tangerine gown.

Jennifer Lopez, Golden Globes, 2007

SGranitz/WireImage

2007: Grecian Black

J.Lo looks like a goddess at the 2007 Golden Globes.

Jennifer Lopez, Golden Globes, 2009

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2009: Golden Girl

J.Lo turned heads in this shiny metallic gown.

Jennifer Lopez, Golden Globes, 2011

George Pimentel/WireImage

2011: Sparkles

J.Lo wowed in this white embellished gown.

ESC, Jennifer Lopez, Golden Globes, 2013

Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

2013: All Lace

J.Lo walks the red carpet at the 2013 Golden Globes in a lace gown.

Jennifer Lopez, Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2015: Daring Look

The star shows some skin in this silver and beige style.

Jennifer Lopez, Golden Globe Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2016: Full of Sunshine

J.Lo wows in a yellow gown at the 2016 Golden Globes.

The 2020 Golden Globes will air live from the Beverly Hilton on NBC on Sunday, January 5 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. PT.

Check out a full list of Golden Globe nominations.

