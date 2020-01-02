Look Back on Joshua Jackson and Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith's Love Story

Thu., 2 Jan. 2020

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith

Marksman / MEGA

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have a lot to celebrate as they enter 2020.

In addition to their recent nuptials, The Affair star and the Queen & Slim actress are also reportedly expecting their first child together. This exciting relationship news comes about a year after the celeb pair first sparked romance rumors. Relationship speculation involving Jackson and Turner-Smith first emerged in late 2018, but the private pair did not comment on their romantic status.

Then in early 2019, the stars stepped out for a shopping trip together, showing PDA as they shared a laugh in Los Angeles. Over the summer, rumors surfaced that the celebs had obtained a marriage license after they were reportedly spotted picking up paperwork at a Beverly Hills courthouse.

However, since that time, Jackson and Turner-Smith have only shared a few details—and cheeky photos—about their relationship with the public. On New Year's Day, Turner-Smith took to Instagram to post a naked photo of herself, taken by her beau.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith: Romance Rewind

"Happy New Year & Happy New Decade the last 10 years have been quite the ride!!!" Turner-Smith wrote alongside the photo. "i laughed, i cried, and, most importantly, i LEARNED. keep going. may we all see that our wildest dreams *continue* to come true."

She added the hashtags #LiveFootageOfMeInMyElement and #ItsNotAThirstTrapIfYourManTakesThePhoto.

As we kick off the year, let's take a look back at the couple's relationship timeline! Relive Jackson and Turner-Smith's sweet romance below!

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner Smith

Backgrid

Romance Rumors

The actors first sparked relationship speculation in late 2018, but the private pair did not comment on the rumors. Then, in Jan. 2019, photographers spotted the couple sharing a laugh during a shopping trip together.

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner Smith

Backgrid

Sealed With a Kiss

Jackson and Turner-Smith packed on the PDA while out in Los Angeles together in July 2019.

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner Smith

MEGA

Holding Hands

That same month, cameras spotted the couple holding hands while out shopping together in Southern California.

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner Smith

Shutterstock

Marriage Speculation

In Aug. 2019, rumors surfaced that The Affair star and the Queen & Slim actress had obtained a marriage license.

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner Smith

Backgrid

Private Pair

The celeb pair remained mum about the relationship speculation as they stepped out together in Oct. 2019.

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner Smith

Shutterstock

Marriage & Pregnancy

Following a red carpet debut in November, multiple outlets reported that Jackson and Turner-Smith had recently wed and that the actress is expecting the couple's first child together.

