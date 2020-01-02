A tough start to the year.

In early December Criss Angel revealed that his son's cancer had returned. Now, the dad and magician is staying strong while helping his son Johnny Crisstopher Sarantakos fight for his life once again. Johnny was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia in 2015—when he was nearly 2 years old.

Criss opened up to TMZ earlier this year about the return of the cancer and that he was doing his best to raise awareness and money for other children suffering from pediatric cancer. In his new post on Instagram, Criss watches as his son gets his head shaved in preparation for new treatment. "We must embrace what we can't control with courage, strength and forever love. #CelebrateLife #2020," he captioned the video of his son.

Criss was very encouraging to his child throughout the process. "Do you want to keep your hair long and we'll just let it fall out and if it falls out we'll keep it in a ponytail?" He asked Johnny. "Or do you want to cut it off? It's up to you."