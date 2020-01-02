Rapper Lexii Alijai Dead At 21: Kehlani and More Pay Tribute

Rapper Lexii Alijai, born Alexis Alijai Lynch, has tragically died at the age of 21.

While the cause of death is not yet known, the heartbreaking news was confirmed by her family members on Facebook. As her cousin wrote in a tribute to the late musician, "You're a real legend. If you know or heard her music you'd feel chills. Rest in paradise you'll never be forgotten! I'm so lost for words…my beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul Lexii Alijai It's too soon."

The young star had only released two albums in her career. The first, Joseph's Coat, was released in 2015 when she was just 17. Her second, Growing Pains, released two years later in 2017. Earlier in her career, Alijai rapped over Drake, Nas and Dej Loak tracks. She also appeared on Kehlani's 2015 track "Jealous" and had a close relationship with the singer, who has been mourning Alijai's untimely death on Twitter and Instagram.

As she wrote, "i keep typing and backspacing you knew what you meant to me everyone knew what you meant."