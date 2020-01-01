Blue Ivy Twins With Beyoncé on New Year's Eve With Megan Thee Stallion

We'd call these photos ***flawless.

With the new year upon her, Megan Thee Stallion was posing with a very famous mother-daughter duo: Beyoncé and her 7-year-old firstborn, Blue Ivy Carter.

On Instagram, the "Hot Girl Summer" star shared two snaps of herself with the triple threat and her youngster, seemingly taken at a New Year's Eve party judging by the songstress' festive hat.

"Happy 2020," the rapper captioned the post on Wednesday, which has since garnered more than 1 million likes. Fans were especially excited to see Blue and some likened her to her famous mama.

"OMGEEE!! Blu looks just like her GORGEOUS Mommy," one comment read. "Look at blue.... she's a mini Bey," another said.

People also took notice of the pint-sized star's long, straight tresses. "Blue Ivy is growing up so fast," another comment pointed out. After all, it feels like just yesterday Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their first child together, who will turn 8 years old next week.