Revisiting Billy Porter's Best Red Carpet Looks

Billy Porter knows how to own the red carpet.

The Pose star has become a fashion favorite over the years, which is why we can't wait to see what he wears to this Sunday's 2020 Golden Globes. The 50-year-old star is nominated in the Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama, category at the award show for his work in the FX series. This is the second year in a row that Porter has received a nod in this category.

Last year, Porter had cameras flashing as he hit the red carpet in a stunning embellished suit, complete with a pink cape! And that's just one of Porter's most memorable style moments from over the years. So, as we wait to see what Porter wears to this year's Golden Globes, we're taking a look back at his most iconic looks of all time. From red carpets to fashion week appearances, Porter always delivers sensational style.

Photos

Billy Porter's Best Looks

Take a look below to see all of Porter's most memorable fashion moments from over the years! And be sure to check out the 2020 Golden Globes this Sunday!

Billy Porter, Best Dressed Stars, 91st Academy Awards

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Standing Ovation

The Pose star made a stylish appearance on the red carpet at the 2019 Oscars, attending the award show in a stunning tuxedo jacket and ball gown, designed by Christian Siriano.

Billy Porter, Michael Kors Collection Fall 2019 Runway Show

Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Fashion Week Sensation

Porter had cameras flashing as he attended the Michael Kors runway show during New York Fashion Week in Feb. 2019.

Billy Porter, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Met Gala Gold

In May 2019, Porter, wearing a gold Egyptian style ensemble, was carried onto pink carpet at the Met Gala.

Billy Porter, Celebrity Sightings At Fashion Week, 2019 London Fashion Week

Mike Marsland/WireImage

London Looks

Porter attended the Fashion for Relief event in London in Sept. 2019. For the gala, Porter donned this feather ensemble, complete with a fascinator by Philip Treacy.

 
Billy Porter, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emmy-Winning Ensemble

The actor, who made history with his Emmy win at the 2019 award show, donned a Michael Kors suit—complete with crystals. 

Billy Porter, Montblanc

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images For Montblanc

Red Carpet Sighting

In Oct. 2019, Porter attended the Montblanc: (Red) Launch event in Paris, wearing red glasses along with his shiny suit.

Billy Porter, Golden Globes fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Pink Cape Perfection

Porter turned heads with this Golden Globes outfit, which included a pink cape!

Billy Porter, Fashion Police Widget

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

Powerful in Pink

Porter hosted the A Place at the Table: the Ali Forney Center's Annual Fall Gala in this pink ensemble.

Billy Porter

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

City Chic

The 50-year-old star struck a pose at the launch of the Tiffany & Love Studio in New York City.

Billy Porter, Emmy Party 2019

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Sheer Style

Porter attended the 2019 Pre-Emmy Party in this sheer ensemble in Sept. 2019.

Billy Porter, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Show-Stopper

For the 2019 Tony Awards, Porter donned this pink and red Celestino Couture design. 

The 77th Golden Globe Awards air this Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

