Grey’s Anatomy Star Caterina Scorsone Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

What a way to end the year, indeed.

Earlier in November, Grey's Anatomy star, Caterina Scorsone shared the exciting news that she was pregnant with her third child.

And today, on New Year's Eve, she shared the amazing news that she had given birth to her little bundle of joy, Arwen.

The actress took to Instagram to share the first picture of her baby girl, alongside her eldest daughter, 7-year-old Eliza, writing, "Arwen is here! Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy new decade and a happy heart made new by love in every exquisite moment."

Her little one will join her husband, singer-songwriter Rob Giles along with her other 2-year-old Pippa.

Scorsone's Grey's Anatomy co-stars also took to Instagram to congratulate the actress and show her baby some love.

Greg Germann wrote, "Congratulations!!" Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice alum Kate Walsh also commented, "Arwen! [heart emoji]." Sarah Drew, who recently left the ABC medical drama, wrote, "So beautiful!!!!!"