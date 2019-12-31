America Ferrera Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

America Ferrera has a lot to celebrate in the new year!

On Tuesday evening, the 35-year-old actress shared the exciting and special news that she's pregnant with her second child. That's right, before closing out 2019, the Ugly Betty alum made the fabulous announcement that she's expanding her family with husband, Ryan Piers Williams.

"Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020," the Golden Globes winner captioned her family photo on Instagram, in which she showed off her growing bump. "Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch."

It didn't take long for the Superstore actress' famous friends to send their love over the happy news. "Congratulations!!!! This is the most exciting news," Reese Witherspoon wrote in the comment section. "Congrats, mama!!!," Meena Harris responded, whose empowering tees have been worn by the Hollywood star.

Additionally, Ryan took to his Instagram page to spread the heartwarming news about the new addition to their family.