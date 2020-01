Perfect way to end the year!

Kim Kardashian is taking some time to end the year with her family by her side. The reality star and beauty mogul is spending the last few moments of New Year's Eve on the snowy slopes of the mountains of Wyoming. Kim took to her social media to post a peek at her time with her son Saint West taking on the snow and having some fun.

In the pics you can see Kim showing her oldest son the ropes and having a blast together. From the looks of it, the whole family enjoyed themselves while in the mountains. "Perfect New Years in Wyoming," she captioned a short boomerang driving through the snow.

The mom of four is spending some time reflecting on her epic 2019 before the year comes to a close and also shared Kendall Jenner's content of some of her favorite memories throughout the year on her Instagram stories.