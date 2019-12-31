Inside Pregnant Michelle Williams' Private Romance With Thomas Kail

Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., 31 Dec. 2019 10:21 AM
Getty Images
Michelle Williams is ending the year on a special note!
Earlier this week, pop culture fans were excited to hear that the Hollywood actress was engaged and expecting a child with Hamilton director Thomas Kail.
And although the pair is trying to keep their love story on the private side, E! News is learning more about the special bond these two have built as they expand the family.
"She's very excited to have another baby and give Matilda a sibling," a source shared with E! News. "She fell fast and hard for Thomas. They are very in love and excited about their future together and having a family."
And with the 2020 Golden Globes just days away, those close to the actress aren't surprised that the news is out.
"She's showing and will be attending an event this weekend and figured people would speculate," an insider shared.
It may just be an extra special weekend for the Fosse/Verdon star who is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie.
In fact, some believe she is favored to win big after taking home the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie at the 2019 Emmys.
"I see this as an acknowledgement of what is possible when a woman is trusted to discern her own needs and feels safe enough to voice her needs and respected enough to be heard," Michelle shared in her acceptance speech that touched on the importance of equal pay. "When I ask for more dance classes, I heard yes. More voice lessons, yes. A different wig, a pair of fake teeth not made out of rubber, yes. All these things require effort and cost more money."
She added, "But my bosses never presumed to know better than I did about what I needed in order to do my job and honor Gwen Verdon."
Best of luck this weekend, Michelle!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?