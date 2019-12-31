The YouTube community is mourning the death of Brittani Boren Leach's 3-month-old son Crew.

After the social media star informed her followers of her baby boy's passing, several YouTubers took to social media to express their condolences.

"I'm so so sorry for your loss," Casey Holmes wrote in the comments section of one of Brittani's posts. "This story has broken my heart, and I can't imagine this pain. Praying hard for you and your family."

"I'm very sorry for your loss," MsGoldgirl's Marnie Goldberg added. "May the memories of Crew's short sweet life be a blessing to you in the moments to come."

Aaryn Williams also wrote, "I just love you so much Brittani, and I am so so proud of you."

Several bloggers sent messages of support, as well.

"Praying for unimaginative peace and understanding for you guys," commented Liz Marie Galvan. "I pray you have comfort beyond words and that you are only surrounded by a community who truly cares and wants to help. Hugs!!!"

"Your words are beautiful," Mint Arrow's Corrine Stokoe added. "I will keep praying for you that you guys will feel lifted and carried, comforted and shielded from anything that could add to your pain and strengthened by the prayers of all the people Crew's story has touched."