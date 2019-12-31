Alex Pettyfer and Model Toni Garrn Are Engaged

Congratulations are in order! Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn are engaged.

The happy couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on New Year's Eve. They both shared the same shot (although Pettyfer's was a Boomerang) that showed them kissing with Garrn's dazzling ring taking center stage. The 27-year-old's caption revealed that her Magic Mike love proposed last week.

As the German supermodel wrote in her caption, "Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever. He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is - so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you @alexpettyfer."

For his part, Pettyfer gushed over his "soulmate." As he wrote, "Some people marry their best friend. Some people marry their soulmate. I got both."

Garrn also posted about the engagement on her Instagram Story.