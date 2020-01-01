These Brands Give Back All Year Long

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Today, on the first day of your New Year's resolutions, we have a question for you: Is one of your resolutions to shop more charitably, spending money with brands that give back and share more with those in need? That was one of ours, too. So we hunted out a handful of companies who give back all throughout the year, showing their charitable side 24/7.

There are companies who donate 100% of the proceeds of t-shirt sales to the ACLU, brands who plant a tree with every tee you buy, artisans who give back to their communities when you purchase some jewelry or fine leather goods, those who make glasses and will give a pair and vision care to students in need... you could outfit your entire wardrobe, even down to the scents, and help make a difference across the globe while you do!

Check out some of our favorite companies and their charitable goodies below, and don't be afraid to spend a little extra dough on the items you love. After all, it's for a good cause.