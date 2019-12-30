Netflix's Most Popular Titles of 2019 May Surprise You

Everyone has their own favorite thing to binge on Netflix, but what binge-worthy content do we all have in common? Netflix's end of year roundup is here to reveal what shows and movies its users have watched the most in 2019.

The most successful release on the streaming service across both TV and film is the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston-led Murder Mystery. If that comes as a surprise, it shouldn't, given the comedy was watched by 30,869,863 accounts in the first three days of its release, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It was Netflix's biggest opening weekend ever. Sandler and Aniston did that. (And it also won a 2019 People's Choice Award!)

In the second and third slots of the most popular releases list were Stranger Things 3 and the Ryan Reynoldsaction flick 6 Underground. Disney's The Incredibles 2 is the first non-Netflix original title on the list at fourth place, with Martin Scorsese's The Irishman coming in fifth. Henry Cavill's new fantasy series The Witcher is the sixth most popular release—an impressive feat, indeed, given it only came out on Dec. 20.