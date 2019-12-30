Please check your Instagram tags and go!

When Padma Lakshmi found a photo of herself on The New Yorker magazine's Instagram page, she likely thought nothing of it.

But when she looked a little further, she saw the account had tagged Priyanka Chopra. So how did the Top Chef judge react? With a great sense of humor, of course!

"Thank you to the illustrious ‘@nydailynews' for the shoutout," she wrote on Instagram with a photo of the innocent mistake. "I know to some we all look alike, but... #desilife #justindianthings."

Some famous friends couldn't help but sound off in the comments section. For lack of a better word, they were shook.