Relive Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul's Captivating Romance

You just can't press pause on this relationship.

It's no secret that Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul's romance is a bit unconventional. After getting engaged in Las Vegas, the couple planned a speedy wedding in a matter of weeks.

And when the special day arrived, cameras rolled as the YouTube stars proclaimed their love for one another.

While the pair is still together today and in an open relationship, Tana recently admitted that her partnership with Jake has taken its toll.

"I don't know where I'm at right now. Jake and I both have these psycho busy lives and trying to fit each other in to just gets harder and harder, and so many things keep hurting me further," she shared in a new YouTube video. "I don't ever want to be on bad terms. I don't ever want to hate each other. I don't ever want to not be friends. There will always be a part of me that will open my heart to him."