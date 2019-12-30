by Jamie Blynn | Mon., 30 Dec. 2019 8:34 AM
Could Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik be cooking up something romantic?
That's what fans are starting to think after the model shared a recipe out of his mom Trisha's rolodex. "Sunday in the kitchen about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!!!" Gigi wrote on her Instagram Story. "@mammamalik's Chicken Curry Pasta Salad."
Naturally, Trisha reposted the image—and then shared an eyebrow-raising throwback video, in which Gigi proclaims her favorite restaurant is "my boyfriend's mom's house." As Trisha wrote, "@gigihadid hahaha."
While the exchange may mean nothing, it's not unlike Gigi and Zayn to spark romance rumors. Though they announced their breakup in March 2018, the on, off pair were continually photographed together—and kissing—throughout the year. And while they officially called it quits by 2019, there was never any bad blood. In fact, they even reconnected this fall following her split from Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron.
"They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently," a source previously told E! News. "She is supportive of him. They chat here and there, but it's been casual."
"They are definitely not getting back together," added the insider, "but are on good terms."
But, could "good terms" turn into something more? We'll have to wait and see. Until then, scroll ahead to relive their nearly three year love story.
AKM-GSI
Hadid and Malik spark romance rumors after they were seen leaving an American Music Awards after-party together in November 2015.
The couple confirm their relationship on social media in December 2015.
Luti Media
Hot, hot, hot! The supermodel co-stars in Zayn's "Pillowtalk" music video, and the rest is history!
Mario Testino / Vogue
In April 2016, the posing pro brings her man along to Naples, Italy for a Vogue photoshoot.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
During their first joint red carpet appearance at the Met Gala in May 2016, Hadid embraced her boyfriend's face.
Back in the early days of their relationship, the lovebirds snuggle with a kitty.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Gigi and Zayn's relationship hits a rough patch in June 2016 when they briefly split. Just days later, they're very much back on.
Darren Gerrish/WireImage
In September 2016, the young couple looks very much in love at the Versus Versace show in London.
NIGNY / Splash News
Always the fashionable duo, the couple depart from Hadid's New York apartment looking chic.
Zayn's 24th birthday came and went, but not without a little love from his sweet girlfriend.
The former One Direction band member gave his lady a kiss on her 22nd birthday in 2017.
Gigi Hadid/Instagram
The lovebirds share another sweet kiss on the model's birthday in April 2017.
Splash News
The stylish duo take in New York City on an afternoon stroll in April 2017.
Gigi Hadid/Instagram
The IMG model rests her head on her beau's in a post she captioned, "missing mine."
Proud moms Yolanda Hadid and Trisha Malik celebrate the holiday with their children in September 2017.
One word: Aww!
Spider Man and Cat Woman to the rescue! The couple channel their inner super heroes for Halloween.
In honor of their second anniversary in November 2017, Zigi share a romantic smooch.
As the holiday season rolled around, Gigi and Zayn spent quality time with their families.
Gigi shares a sweet video of herself with Zayn on his 25th birthday in 2018.
Splash News
The stylish duo leaves Zayn's 25th "Men in Black" birthday party hand-in-hand in New York City.
Instagram Stories
After breaking up in March 2018, the fashion model and the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer go Instagram official with a cozy photo posted on Hadid's story in June.
