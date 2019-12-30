Look Back On Gigi Hadid and Zayn's Love Story Amid Reconciliation Rumors

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., 30 Dec. 2019 8:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Could Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik be cooking up something romantic?

That's what fans are starting to think after the model shared a recipe out of his mom Trisha's rolodex. "Sunday in the kitchen about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!!!" Gigi wrote on her Instagram Story. "@mammamalik's Chicken Curry Pasta Salad."

Naturally, Trisha reposted the image—and then shared an eyebrow-raising throwback video, in which Gigi proclaims her favorite restaurant is "my boyfriend's mom's house." As Trisha wrote, "@gigihadid hahaha."

While the exchange may mean nothing, it's not unlike Gigi and Zayn to spark romance rumors. Though they announced their breakup in March 2018, the on, off pair were continually photographed together—and kissing—throughout the year. And while they officially called it quits by 2019, there was never any bad blood. In fact, they even reconnected  this fall following her split from Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron.

"They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently," a source previously told E! News. "She is supportive of him. They chat here and there, but it's been casual."

Watch

Why Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's Fans Think They've Broken Up

"They are definitely not getting back together," added the insider, "but are on good terms."

But, could "good terms" turn into something more? We'll have to wait and see. Until then, scroll ahead to relive their nearly three year love story.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

AKM-GSI

Are They or Aren't They?

Hadid and Malik spark romance rumors after they were seen leaving an American Music Awards after-party together in November 2015.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Instagram

Instagram Official

The couple confirm their relationship on social media in December 2015. 

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Pillowtalk Video

Luti Media

Video Vixens

Hot, hot, hot! The supermodel co-stars in Zayn's "Pillowtalk" music video, and the rest is history! 

Article continues below

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Vogue

Mario Testino / Vogue

Away We Go

In April 2016, the posing pro brings her man along to Naples, Italy for a Vogue photoshoot

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Met Gala 2016, Candids

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Red Carpet Cuties

During their first joint red carpet appearance at the Met Gala in May 2016, Hadid embraced her boyfriend's face.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Cat

Instagram

Cozy Time

Back in the early days of their relationship, the lovebirds snuggle with a kitty. 

Article continues below

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Brief Farewell

Gigi and Zayn's relationship hits a rough patch in June 2016 when they briefly split. Just days later, they're very much back on

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Doe-Eyed Duo

 In September 2016, the young couple looks very much in love at the Versus Versace show in London.

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

NIGNY / Splash News

Showing Some Street Style

Always the fashionable duo, the couple depart from Hadid's New York apartment looking chic.

Article continues below

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram

You & Me

Zayn's 24th birthday came and went, but not without a little love from his sweet girlfriend. 

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Instagram

Mwah!

The former One Direction band member gave his lady a kiss on her 22nd birthday in 2017.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Birthday Kisses

The lovebirds share another sweet kiss on the model's birthday in April 2017.

Article continues below

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Splash News

Hand-in-Hand

The stylish duo take in New York City on an afternoon stroll in April 2017. 

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Missing Mine

The IMG model rests her head on her beau's in a post she captioned, "missing mine."

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Yolanda Hadid, Trisha Hadid

Instagram

Celebrating Eid Mubarak

Proud moms Yolanda Hadid and Trisha Malik celebrate the holiday with their children in September 2017. 

Article continues below

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid

Instagram

Together Forever

One word: Aww

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram

Enjoying Some Spooktacular Fun

Spider Man and Cat Woman to the rescue! The couple channel their inner super heroes for Halloween. 

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram

Two Years Down

In honor of their second anniversary in November 2017, Zigi share a romantic smooch. 

Article continues below

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Instagram

Christmas Came Early

As the holiday season rolled around, Gigi and Zayn spent quality time with their families. 

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram

Showered With Love

Gigi shares a sweet video of herself with Zayn on his 25th birthday in 2018. 

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid

Splash News

Birthday in Black

The stylish duo leaves Zayn's 25th "Men in Black" birthday party hand-in-hand in New York City.

Article continues below

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram Stories

Back in His Arms

After breaking up in March 2018, the fashion model and the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer go Instagram official with a cozy photo posted on Hadid's story in June.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Zayn Malik , Couples , Breakups , Celebrities , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.