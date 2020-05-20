Whether they're sharing a stage or an Instagram Live recording, Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt are forever bonded over Broadway.

The longtime best friends teamed up last month for a duet of "It Takes Two" from Into the Woods, with choreography and everything, adding to the epic star-studded celebration that unfolded online for Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday.

They're also in the middle of starring in an ambitious film adaptation of Sondheim's historically misunderstood Merrily We Roll Along, the plot of which unfolds backwards onstage, being directed by Richard Linklater. And though the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to most productions for the time being, luckily for everyone involved there isn't a pressing deadline to finish.

"We did the first sequence this summer, and the idea is to follow the schematic of the show literally, in the sense that if there's a scene that takes place in '57 and one in '61, we'll wait four years and shoot the next one," Platt, whose Ben Platt: Live From Radio City Music Hall special is dropping May 20 on Netflix, explained to IndieWire in October. "So we're corresponding with the map of the show. Other than that, it's sort of like —'let's get together and make a short film'—and then disperse, and do that nine times."

That's right, Ben and Beanie are going to be filmed off an on over the course of 20 years to better capture the two friends at the heart of the show in real time. But they were going to be hanging out anyway, so they might as well make a movie while they're at it.