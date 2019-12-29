'Tis the season to take stock in your life and assess what you might like to change.

And why it's super easy to pick yourself apart and zero in on the aspects that you feel need fixing, and, sure, you could just pledge to wake up earlier or read more books, why not make 2020 the year you resolve to be kinder to yourself and your body, embracing everything it is and has done for you?

Repeat after Lizzo: "Mirror, mirror on the wall / Don't say it, 'cause I know I'm cute."