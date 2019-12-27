20 Things You Need to Start 2020 on a Cozy Note

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Fri., 27 Dec. 2019 10:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: 20 Things You Need to Start 2020 on a Cozy Note

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We think there's something truly magical that happens the day after Christmas. The grace period between Santa's big night and New Year's Eve is a fantastic time to catch up on TV shows, finish that stack of books you've been putting off all Fall, and giving yourself the #selfcare you know you've earned all year long. 

To kick off 2020 oh-so-cozy, we've handpicked the softest sweat suits, oversized throw blankets, loose leaf tea sets, scented candles and coffee table books to get the conversation started. From the latest Ugg slippers and snuggliest robes to portable movie projectors and velvet bean bags, we understand the power of a cat nap and want you to recharge your soul too (the coziest way possible!) Our favorite? This popcorn air popper because The Mandalorian isn't going to watch itself, right?

Here are 20 of our favorites below.

Read

Best After Christmas Sales 2019 A to Z

Entireworld Sweatsuit

Dubbed "the softest sweat suits," these brushed terry sets (in the most lush and bright colors) will give new meaning to binge watching at home. 

2020 Cozy
$88 Sweatshirt $88 Sweatpant
Rumpl Polar Puffy Throw Blanket

Imagine your favorite fleece jacket as an oversized throw blanket that you can wrap yourself up during these cold winter nights? It's no longer a figment of your imagination with this plushy throw blanket from Urban Outfitters.

2020 Cozy
$99 Urban Outfitters
UGG Classic Mini Fluff Genuine Shearling Bootie

A plush, short shaft of fluffy genuine shearling on a cozy boot—a fan-favorite updated with a modern look. Also available in gray and black.

2020 Cozy
$150
$90 Nordstrom
Death in Her Hands by Ottessa Moshfegh

Curl up with a new fiction favorite! We recommend Ottessa Moshfegh's highly anticipated 2020 novel that's available for pre-order!

2020 Cozy
$27 Amazon $27 Barnes & Noble
DIPTYQUE Feu de Bois/Wood Fire Grey Scented Candle

Add a sense of wonder to your living room with this luxe and stylized candles presented in a glass blown jar and fireplace scent.

2020 Cozy
$95 Nordstrom
Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper Maker

Make healthy and delicious popcorn in 3 minutes! Simply measure and add your popcorn kernels to the high capacity heating chamber, then push the one Touch start button, and an instant snack for the whole family. Also available in aqua and white. Don't forget to add the Cinemood movie theater projector!

2020 Cozy
$29 Amazon
CINEMOOD Portable Movie Theater

Create your own movie theater anywhere you go with this all-in-one portable projector. Don't forget to add the Dash popcorn maker!

2020 Cozy
$400
$350 Amazon
Sorel Hadley Puffer Slippers

Lined with cozy faux fur, these quilted slippers are tailor-made for relaxing by the fire. Also available in cream.

2020 Cozy
$70 Anthropologie
UGG Duffield II Robe

Plush contrast at the wide collar, cuffs and pockets further softens a sumptuous jersey robe that makes mornings much more appealing. Available in a variety of soft-hued colors.

2020 Cozy
$130 Nordstrom
Cooper Velvet Lounge Chair

Lounge lavishly in this frameless oversized chair upholstered in rich velvet. Comes in lots of colors with a cushy and comfy design that works in any space!

2020 Cozy
$270 Urban Outfitters
Viyear Chunky Knitting Throw Blanket

Whether it's a present for a loved one or just for you, this gigantic knit throw blanket is what blanket dreams are made of! With a variety of colors, you can buy a whole loot to scatter around your bedroom, living room, and office space.

2020 Cozy
$64 Amazon
THISWORKS Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

What it is: A best-selling deep sleep spray to help you enjoy a peaceful night's sleep.

2020 Cozy
$29 Nordstrom
VAHDAM TEAS Chai Private Reserve Loose Leaf Tea Trio

A prized token of three of the brand's favorite chai teas packed in regal caddies.

2020 Cozy
$35 Nordstrom
Ruthie Velvet Floor Pillow

Overstuffed tufted floor pillow in a luxe crushed velvet finish we love. Soft, plush and oversized for great additional on-the-floor seating. Grab a few to create the perfect reading nook!

2020 Cozy
$49 Urban Outfitters
Taschen Cats: Photography 1942-2018 Book by Walter Chandoha

We never met a Taschen book we didn't like. (And who doesn't love cats?) Start a conversation with a great big coffee table book. 

2020 Cozy
$50
$29 Amazon $50 Nordstrom
Seashell Bathtub Neck Pillow

Get your mermaidy vibes on when you bask in the sea that is your bathtub and rest your head upon this soft and cushy seashell-shaped neck pillow. Inflatable pillow features suction cup at back to adhere to your tub.

2020 Cozy
$16 Urban Outfitters
HERBIVORE BOTANICALS Calm Bath Salts

A calming and soothing bath salt with Himalayan pink salt crystals, floral ylang-ylang and natural vanilla to relax the mind and body.

2020 Cozy
$18 Nordstrom
Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Hoodie & Pants Set

The softest sweats for working out or lounging around the house, grab a pair and try them for yourself! Available in a variety of neutral tones.

2020 Cozy
$85 Hoodie $85 Pants
EMU Australia Mayberry Slippers

Give your feet the treat they deserve with these oh-so-plushy slip-on slides with faux fur lining. Available in a variety of colors.

2020 Cozy
$60 Anthropologie
Nikita Hacci Pajama Set

Your REM cycle just got stylish with this oh-so-snuggle pajama set! Available in a variety of bedtime-ready hues.

2020 Cozy
$68 Sleep Top $68 Wide-Leg Lounge Pant

Check out 13 Things to Take Your Self-Care Rituals Next-Level in 2020 at E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.