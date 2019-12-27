Why is Vicki Gunvalson so mad?

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion's third and final installment—which aired Thursday night, Dec. 26—was nothing short of an emotional roller coaster, complete with trash talking, tears and a well-deserved round of tequila. Gunvalson only sat on the reunion couch until the first commercial break (the original OC housewife returned to the series this past year in a recurring "friend" role, as opposed to her previous slot in its main cast), but managed to leave her mark on the spirited sit-down nonetheless.

Before bombarding the camera with a series of emphatic f--k yous from her Bravo dressing room, Vicki took aim at RHOC newcomer Braunwyn Windham-Burke, whose personal life became the unlikely subject of a spirited diatribe by Gunvalson at the start of the evening.

"We have got to be women that people want to emulate to be," she said first, referencing the lighthearted smooches between Braunwyn and Tamra Judge that played out onscreen this past season.