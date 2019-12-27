If you're married to Kelly Clarkson, how should you treat her? The answer: Often...and also, like the American Idol that she is.

The 37-year-old singer and talk show host signaled on a Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube video that she has frequent sex with her husband, Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares two kids.

"I was single for many years, so…I have children and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed," Clarkson said.

"That's not a lie," she added. "That's real and it's not weird. It's natural."

Clarkson has always been delightfully candid about not only her sex life, but life in general.

In 2016, she told Redbook that her marriage to Blackstock isn't a "relationship where we have to schedule sex."

"We put each other first," she added. "I call it the oxygen-mask mentality—take care of yourself first!"

Over the years, Clarkson has also opened up about her triumphs, her failures, and like many of us, still gets star-struck herself She has also worn her heart on her sleeve; Clarkson has had no problem showing her true emotions during life-changing moments, such as...her 2002 American Idol victory.