The Kardashians continue to up the ante with their annual Christmas Eve party.

Last year, Kim Kardashian created a literal winter wonderland in her backyard and this year, Kourtney Kardashian took the reins and orchestrated an escape to the woods, complete with pine trees and Santa's sleigh.

Essentially, the Kardashians are not ones to do anything short of extravagant, especially when it comes to fashion. Like their parties, every detail of their entire look is carefully coordinated by a team of designers and stylists to achieve the perfect look.

For example, Kylie Jenner had two dresses custom made by designers Ralph & Russo: one for herself and one for her toddler, Stormi Webster. According to the atelier's Instagram, the makeup mogul chose "an emerald green single duchess gown featuring a thigh-high slit and draped bow on the hip."

Her almost 2-year-old wore a dress of the same color and material, but hers was made with a "hand pleated belt and bow at the back."

As for jewelry, Kylie wore the most breathtaking and dramatic, emerald and diamond necklace.