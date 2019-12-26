Channing Tatum may just be ready to step up his dating game.

As the Magic Mike star prepares to kick off a brand-new year as a single man, E! News has learned the Hollywood actor is trying out a popular dating app.

"He's been on Raya for a few weeks. He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it," a source shared with E! News. "He wants to have fun again and he doesn't care if he meets someone online, a set up or just walking down the street."

For those who have been out of the dating game, Raya describes itself as a private, membership based community for people all over the world to connect and collaborate.

"A friend suggested Raya and he felt like he had nothing to lose by joining," our source added.