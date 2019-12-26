Ho, ho, ho! Now that's a good one.

Guess what Sean Hunter, the Canadian actor who played the husband in the controversial Peloton holiday ad, gifted his real significant other for Christmas? You'll never guess, you'll never guess, you'll never- OK FINE, A PELOTON EXERCISE BIKE.

"Here's hoping this goes over better the second time.... Merry Christmas to my actual girlfriend (pls don't leave me)," he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, Christmas Day, alongside a photo of him and Cassidy Baras, who is sitting on the bike, which is decorated with a large bow.

Hunter did not specify whether he bought the present himself or was given a freebie by the company.

In the Peloton commercial, a woman is gifted a bike by her husband and records a vlog of her workouts and progress over the course of a year. Many have slammed the video as sexist.

"It was a two-day shoot...I have one line...and we finished, and I just went back to my normal life," Hunter said on Strahan, Sara & Keke earlier this month. "And then, boom, when it comes out, all this negative backlash. It blows me away."

"It's shocking, right? I kept watching it, trying to find where it was—what is negative about it?" he said. "I don't know, I just don't know."