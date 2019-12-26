The Hadids certainly got into the Christmas spirit this year.

With the holiday in full swing on Wednesday, the Hadids were all together with festive spirit fully in force. It seems Yolanda Hadid and her famous kids, Gigi Hadid, Anwar Hadid and Bella Hadid gathered with loved ones at her farm, where they hung out, dined and decorated gingerbread houses as per family tradition.

Of course, there were presents and plenty of smiles on the special holiday as the stars spent quality time together—arguably the greatest gift of all for these jet-setting superstars.

And, while it's unclear if they caught up at mom's house or somewhere else, Anwar did get to spend the holiday with his musical girlfriend, Dua Lipa, as she shared some footage of the two together on her Instagram Story Wednesday. "My Christmas delightttttttttt," she captioned a clip of them kissing each other on the cheek.