Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are coming together to celebrate the holidays with daughter True Thompson.

The Kardashian-Jenner family hosted their annual holiday party on Christmas Eve and A-listers from far and wide came to celebrate, including Khloe's ex. A source tells E! News that while Tristan wasn't spotted in any photos or videos from the party, he was very much present for the exclusive and fun event, which Kourtney Kardashian hosted this year.

"There was no tension or drama, just a lot of love and family time. Khloe and Tristan were great," the Kards source reveals. "They hung out together with True and were chatting a lot."

Khloe and Tristan weren't the only ones enjoying themselves. According to the source, "The beginning of the evening started off being all about the kids. They had a Santa Claus, sleigh and a candy shop. All the kids were running around and completely in awe of all the entertainment. They watched Sia's dancers and sat in the front row watching the performance."