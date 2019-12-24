It's the most wonderful time of the year for fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians...the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party!

And with that come uber glamorous holiday fashions from the famous family, and for some of them, matching looks! Kylie Jenner and 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster were twinning in custom-made Ralph & Russo emerald green silk dresses.

Kylie sported a slinky off-the-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit and a giant side bow. She paired the look with metallic green nail polish and pumps and an emerald and diamond choker. Stormi's dress featured a flared skirt, cap sleeves and a sash.

"Merry Christmas Eve," Kylie wrote, adding, "Most wonderful time of the year."

This year's Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party is being held at Kourtney Kardashian's house this year. Kris Jenner has usually thrown the bash at her home. Kim Kardashian took over hosting duties last year.

Sia gave a Christmas-themed performance at the party, as seen in videos posted on Kim and Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Stories.