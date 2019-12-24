How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and More

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Tue., 24 Dec. 2019 7:27 PM

Adele, Kylie Jenner, FergieMiley Cyrus and Andy Cohen are just some of the stars who have shared their holiday pics this season.

In the days before Christmas, Adele got all glammed up and channeled old Hollywood for a festive photo shoot. Kylie surprised daughter Stormi Webster with some early presents.

Cohen lit Hanukkah candles with his baby son Benjamin.

Fergie spent Christmas Eve with her son Axl, while Neil Patrick Harris spent his with husband David Burtka, their twins, Harper and Gideon, and their dogs. Miley spent the holidays with her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, and her siblings.

"Happy Holidays from America's most dysfunctional family," she wrote on Instagram.

Victoria Beckham shared a sweet Christmas Eve photo of husband David Beckham with their sons Cruz BeckhamRomeo Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham. The two are also parents to daughter Harper Beckham.

"Happy Christmas!" Victoria wrote. "Kisses from the Beckham boys!! Xxx we love u xxxx"

Photos

Stormi Webster's Epic 2nd Christmas

See photos of stars celebrating the holidays:

David Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Christmas Eve 2019

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

Beckham Boys

Victoria Beckham shared this photo of husband David Beckham with their sons CruzRomeo and Brooklyn.

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Twins, Gideon, Harper, Christmas Eve 2019

Instagram / Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris and Family

The How I Met Your Mother alum appears with husband David Burtka and their twins, Harper and Gideon.

Christina Anstead, Kids, Christmas Eve 2019

Instagram / Christina Anstead

Christina Anstead and Kids

Christina appears with her and ex-husband and Flip or Flip co-star Tarek El Moussa's kids Taylor and Brayden and her and husband Ant Anstead's son Hudson.

Fergie, Son, Axl, Christmas Eve 2019

Instagram / Fergie

Fergie and Axl

The singer appears with her and ex Josh Duhamel's son.

Miley Cyrus, Family, Christmas 2019

Instagram / Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus

The singer celebrated Christmas with her family.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Poppy Troll, Trolls, Christmas Eve 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Kylie and ex Travis Scott surprised their daughter with a visit from her favorite Trolls character, Poppy.

Chris Brown

Instagram/Getty Images

Chris Brown

Just before the Christmas holiday, the singer posted on his Instagram a sweet photo of his 5-year-old daughter Royalty changing her 1-month-old baby brother Aeko's diaper on a play yard changing table.

Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer, Victoria Villarroel

Instagram

Kylie Jenner

The E! reality TV star is joined by gal pals Sofia Richie, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer and Victoria Villarroel

Adele, Santa Clause

Instagram

Adele

Va va voom! The Grammy winner puts a sexy spin on the holidays alongside Santa Claus. 

Jada Pinkett Smith, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Jada Pinkett Smith

"I'm grateful for my peace and all my Xmas onesies," the actress shared online.

Jennifer Aniston, Christmas 2019, Instagram

Instagram

Jennifer Aniston

Rita WilsonLaura Dern and more join the Friends star during the holidays.

Sophia Bush, Instagram

Instagram

Sophia Bush

"My Happy (Hanukkah) Place!" the actress wrote on Instagram. "Wishing love and happiness to all celebrating! I love y'all a latke!"

Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, The Eternals, Christmas 2019

Instagram

The Eternals Cast

Angelina JolieSalma Hayek and more stars from Marvel's The Eternals get together for a holiday photo opp. 

Andy Cohen, Benjamin Cohen

Andy Cohen

The Watch What Happens Live! host's first night of Hanukkah is made that much more special by his son Benjamin

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Christmas Present

YouTube

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster

Kris Jenner, AKA "Lovey," and Kylie surprise the adorable toddler with a massive playhouse for Christmas. 

Josh Peck, Max Peck

Instagram

Josh Peck

Baby's first Hanukkah! The Drake & Josh star shares a special moment with his son Max

Jordyn Woods, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Jordyn Woods

Frosty the Snowman never looked so good!

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George, Prince William, Prince Charles, Do not use til 2pm PT

Chris Jackson/Getty Images/PA Wire

Prince William, Prince George, Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Charles

The British royal family's future kings make Christmas pudding with the Queen.

Kevin Hart, Eniko Hart, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Kevin Hart & Eniko Hart

The comedian and his wife deck the halls in festive holiday sweaters.

Nev Schulman, Laura Schulman

Instagram

Nev Schulman & Laura Schulman

"Sending love and light from our family to yours," the Catfish host shared on Instagram. "May your lives be filled with wonder and laughter. Happy Hanukkah."

Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Wahlberg, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Mark Wahlberg & Rhea Wahlberg

It's a Wahlberg family Christmas for this longtime celeb couple.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Home for Christmas! The A-listers arrive in their native Australia for the holiday.

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari, Christmas 2019

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

"She got mad at me so she gave my number to all the kids and told them it was Santa's hotline," the pop star's longtime boyfriend teased on Instagram. 

Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel

"When you surround yourself with amazing, creative people...the result is magical :)" the HGTV star shared online when spending time with his girlfriend.

James Van Der Beek, Christmas 2019

Instagram

James Van Der Beek

"Is a Nightmare Before Christmas Card a thing?" the former Dancing With the Stars contestant joked on Instagram as his family wore matching Sant and Abel sleepwear.

Laura Prepon, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Laura Prepon

"Happy Holidays!" the Orange Is the New Black star shared with her Instagram followers. "I hope you are able to enjoy some quality family time."

Ryan Serhant, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Ryan Serhant

"It's beginning to look a lot like Dad can't find the top of his outfit," the Million Dollar Listing star shared online.

Sean Lowe, Catherine Lowe, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici

"To ensure that I don't have serious FOMO while spending it in the hospital on actual Christmas, we had our Christmas early," a pregnant Catherine Lowe shared on Instagram. "Plus, what do these kids know anyway. (Answer: Nothin?)."

Luke Combs, Nicole Hocking, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Luke Combs & Nicole Hocking

"It might be national ugly sweater day, but I've got a beautiful family. Merry Christmas y'all," the country singer shared when wearing his festive Miller Lite sweater.

Prince Harry, Santa, Christmas 2019

Scotty's Little Soldiers

Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex dresses up as Father Christmas on behalf of a U.K. charity supporting children who have lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.

Rachel Reilly, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Rachel Reilly

"Santa stopped by to deliver an angel puppy so @adoravillegas named her Angel," the Big Brother and Amazing Race star shared. "We're super excited and totally recommend @sunnydayacres only 6 more days til' we can take her home."

Katy Perry, Christmas 2019

Michael Williams/Startraksphoto

Katy Perry

The American Idol judge joins Amazon and Santa in Delivering Smiles this holiday season at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles—Bell Gardens Clubhouse.

David Beckham, Harper Beckham, Christmas 2019

Instagram

David & Harper Beckham

The British superstar enjoys a daddy-daughter date night at the ice skating rink. 

Nicole Franzel, Victor Arroyo, Christmas 2019

Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo

There's a lot to celebrate this holiday season! "After 6 months of hard training I can finally call myself a Michigan State Police Trooper," Victor announced on Instagram before celebrating Christmas with his Coco Caliente podcast co-host.

Mariah Carey, Christmas 2019

Team MC / Live Nation Merchandise

Mariah Carey

All we want for Christmas is to visit the music superstar at her "Mariah Christmas" pop up shop at Shop Nation in New York City.

Jenna Compono, Zach Nichols, Christmas 2019

Brittany Brockie Photography

Jenna Compono & Zach Nichols

The Challenge couple get into the holiday spirit with matching pajamas and their furry friend.

Christina Milian, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Christina Milian

She's decking the halls! The mom-to-be is absolutely glowing as she decorates her tree. 

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott

Matching Christmas pajamas make everything better. 

Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds

The infamous ugly Christmas sweater lives on another year.

Holly Allen, Jackson Michie, Christmas 2019

Holly Allen & Jackson Michie

It's a holly, jolly Christmas season for the Big Brother couple who are celebrating the holidays together!

Tia Mowry, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Tia Mowry

This mother-son pair is nailing their holiday style. 

Celine Dion, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Celine Dion

Christmas... but make it fashion.

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson

"These beautiful kiddos did an amazing job performing on stage in front of a couple thousand people for their school holiday concert," the proud mama writes on Instagram.

Mindy Kaling, Malala Yousafzai, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Mindy Kaling & Malala Yousafzai

The Hollywood A-lister spends time with the education activist over the holiday season. 

Jessica Alba, Cash Warren, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Jessica Alba & Cash Warren

It's a holly, jolly Christmas season for this celebrity family.

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Kristin Cavalarri & Jay Cutler

This Very Cavalarri couple couldn't get any cuter!

Phaedra Parks, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Phaedra Parks

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star counts down until Christmas. 

Fergie, Christmas 2019

hudghtonphotography.co.uk

Fergie

The music superstar attends "The holidays can be such a drag—a festive celebration with B. Åkerlund, Miranda Dickson and Absolut Elyx" in Los Angeles.

Trending Stories

