by Corinne Heller | Tue., 24 Dec. 2019 4:58 PM
Merry Christmas from the Cambridges!
On Christmas Eve U.S. time and Christmas Day U.K. time, Kensington Palace released on Instagram a never-before-seen black and white family photo featuring Prince William and his and Kate Middleton's three children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 and 1/2. Kate is not featured in the picture, as she was the one who took it.
William, wearing a dark shirt and cap, is seen hugging Louis and kissing his temple. The boy is wearing a dark sweater. His sister stands over him with her hands on his shoulders. She is wearing a dark puffer jacket over a dress. George appears on the right, wearing a a zip-up fleece and printed shorts, and his hair appears damp.
"Merry Christmas!" read the post. "This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year. We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day."
Kate has often taken family portraits released periodically by Kensington Palace.
The Duchess of Cambridge
A day earlier, the Queen's Commonwealth Trust youth charity posted on Twitter what it said was a Christmas card from its president and vice president, William's brother Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle. The e-card is also black and white, features some festive animation and shows the couple with their baby son Archie.
The Royal Family also recently released new photos and videos of William, George, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II preparing Christmas pudding together.
