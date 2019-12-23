Shutterstock
Prince Harryand Meghan Markle are spreading joy and cheer with their family Christmas card.
As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to celebrate Archie Harrison's first Christmas, they're sending warm wishes to their friends, family, colleagues and more with the cutest Christmas card ever. Archie Harrison crawls front and center for the adorable black and white pic, with his parents looking lovingly upon him in the background.
According to royal reporter, Omid Scobie, the candid photo was taken by the Duchess' good friend and actress Janina Gavankar, and was turned into a GIF so people could see twinkling glitter. It was also sent to all recipients in an e-card form in order to be more environmentally friendly.
The royal family has been taking Christmas photos since the beginning of the 20th century, so Meghan and Harry's card is hardly revolutionary. That being said, this modern greeting signifies a new era for the royal family. After all, this is the first time a greeting's been sent in GIF form.
To see how Meghan and Harry's new card compares to years past, check out the gallery below!
The Cambridge Household family Christmas card this year features The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on a motorbike and sidecar ❄️🎄 pic.twitter.com/pNg3zPJXqS— Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) December 18, 2019
Express/Express/Getty Images
A Christmas card from Princess Elizabeth, who would become Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, to the Grenadier Guards regiment of the British Army during World War II.
Dave Thompson/PA URN:18160854 (Press Association via AP Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh appear alongside their children, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew at Omega Auctions in Stockport.
Dave Thompson/PA URN:18160839 (Press Association via AP Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh appear alongside their children, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew.
PA Wire URN:33788845 (Press Association via AP Images)
The royal family poses for their 1979 holiday card.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Charles and then-wife Princess Diana appear with sons Prince William and Prince Harry.
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Charles and then-wife Princess Diana appear with sons Prince William and Prince Harry.
John Stillwell - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
Prince Charles appears with sons Prince William and Prince Harry.
Danny Martindale, Wireimage/Clarence House via Getty Images
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, take part in The Thames River Pageant, as part of the Diamond Jubilee, marking the 60th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II.
John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, watch horses in the parade ring from the Royal Box on the second day of Royal Ascot.
John Stillwell - WPA Pool/ via Getty Images
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony.
Press Association via AP Images
Prince Harry is seen with Battle of Britain veteran Tom Neil during the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of victory in the Battle of Britain at Goodwood Aerodrome in West Sussex. The Prince said the meeting was one most memorable moments of 2015.
Chris Jelf /Kensington Palace via Getty Images
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte appear in a photograph taken the previous October at Kensington Palace.
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear on a royal tour of Croatia, where they met local performers wearing traditional dress in Tvrda, the old town of the city of Osijek.
Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace/Getty Images
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte appear in a photograph taken earlier in the year, before the Duchess of Cambridge's pregnancy with her third child was revealed.
Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are pictured in July in the Orchard Room at Highgrove House on her 70th birthday.
Matt Porteous/PA Wire
Prince Louis makes his Christmas card debut alongside his 5-year-old brother and 3-year-old sister, who pose with their proud parents at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
Chris Allerton/PA Wire
For their very first Christmas card as a married couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a never-before-seen snapshot from their wedding day.
PA Wire/Clarence House
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall pose in the garden of Clarence House.
Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP
The holiday greeting features a picture of Prince Charles and Camilla driving in Havana during their visit to Cuba earlier this year.
