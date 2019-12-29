Your Official New Year's Eve Survival Guide

by Carly Milne | Sun., 29 Dec. 2019 7:00 AM
2019 is winding down fast, and you know what that means—it's almost time for New Year's Eve! Whether you're watching the ball drop at home, or you're heading out for a night on the town with your besties, now's the time to make your plans and get ready to celebrate the end of the year.
But for those of you who are planning on dining and dancing the night away, you might want to add a little extra in your event planning. After all, you're probably going to wear something fabulous that might require some creative bra solutions. And surely you'll be in heels, so you'll want to prep your feet for a night in stilts. And what about if you pop a button or lose an earring back?
Don't worry, we've got you covered. Shop our New Year's Eve Survival Guide, and you'll have everything you need to make it a night to remember…without having to worry about a nip slip. Check out our picks below!
Whether you have a dress or top that's just not bra-friendly, or you'd just prefer to let the girls go free for a change, these reusable adhesive nipple covers—available in a variety of skin tones—will hold you up and dim your headlights.
Before you dance the night away, make sure your shoes are up to the task—especially if they're new. Shape your shoes with Formé, which relies on a patented seven-fold technology that's clinically proven to relieve footwear pain and give you a perfect fit.
This soothing heel cream infused with 200mg of pure CBD oil—co-created with luxury shoe brand Tamara Mellon—is a red-carpet staple. Use it to moisturize and prep your feet before you head out, and soothe tired tootsies when you return home.
Minimalist, fresh and clean, this scent is deliciously complex, and hypoallergenic. Stash this spray in your purse or clutch so you can refresh your scent throughout the night—and maybe attract someone to smooch when the ball drops!
Keep all your essentials in one spot so you're ready for anything and everything! Not only will you have hair spray, earring backs and clear elastics, but there's also a mending kit and safety pins, stain remover, breath freshener and more.
Want to wear something low cut (or weirdly cut), but you're not down with going braless? This tape will do the trick, giving you lift and support for any backless, strapless, or oddball styles, with flexibility and an adhesive that won't rip your skin off.
When you just can't wear your heels for one moment longer, pull these cute flats out of your purse, slip them on, and keep dancing until the beat stops. Plus, there's 31 colors to choose from!
Don't let that hard-earned updo or blowout flop before the clock strikes 12. This travel-sized dry shampoo from Drybar is easy to toss in your purse so you can keep your tresses looking fresh.
Don't let your phone die out while you're recording the last moments of 2019! Make sure you have this portable charger with you, and you'll never run out of juice. It's small enough to fit in your pocket, and stores enough high-speed charge for three and a half iPhone 8 charges, and two and a half Galaxy S8 charges.
Still looking for the perfect outfit? Try one of these nine dresses and jumpsuits that have top ratings on Amazon!
