What to Blow Your Gift Cards on at Sephora

From the new NARS eyeshadow palette to the coveted Dyson Airwrap Styler, you'll find ways to treat yourself at all price points at Sephora.

By Katherine Riley, Emily Spain 27 Dec, 2020 3:00 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy post-holidays, shoppers! Now begins the season of returns, exchanges and getting what you really want—especially if someone was kind and smart enough to give you a gift card to Sephora. Chances are you may already know exactly what you're gonna get with said card, but just in case, we've rounded up some items that we'll be getting with ours.

From the new NARS eyeshadow palette to the coveted Dyson Airwrap Styler, you'll find ways to treat yourself at all price points. 

Our 16 picks below!

NARS St. Germain des Prés Eyeshadow Palette – Claudette Collection

Ready to be bold in 2021? The latest NARS palette does not disappoint with its cute design and everyday neutral shades in matte, satin, and shimmer finishes.

$49
Sephora

Peter Thomas Roth Pro Strength Niacinamide Discoloration Treatment

Kiss dullness, uneven texture, acne and blemishes goodbye! With Niacinamide, Tranexamic Acid and Kojic Acid, this treatment will take care of many of your skin worries in just one product

$88
Sephora

ReFa S CARAT RAY

This high-tech facial roller uses microcurrent technology to contour and tighten skin. It will also help reduce fine lines and wrinkles, loss of firmness and elasticity, and puffiness.

$220
Sephora

Milk Makeup Vegan Milk Moisturizer

Use this nourishing daily moisturizer with a unique blend of vegan milks for complete yet lightweight hydration.

$38
Sephora

The Winter Kit by Dr. Barbara Sturm

Valued at $389, this seven-step, high-performance kit includes key ingredients like Purslane, custom-blended hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. Finally, your skin will stay hydrated, nourished and protected against winter weather.

$265
Sephora

Slip Silk Pillowcase

Treat yourself to the gift on everyone's wish list this year. Traditional pillowcases don't slip, and over time, this causes damage to delicate facial skin and hair. Slip silk is so gentle, it allows skin and hair to glide across the surface—protecting and hydrating skin, reducing split ends, and ensuring a longer-lasting blowout.

$89
Sephora

Maison Margiela ’Replica’ By the Fireplace

With notes of clove oil, chestnut and vanilla accords, everyone will stop and ask you what you're wearing. This unisex cologne is great to have in your everyday fragrance rotation.

$130
Sephora

Fable & Mane HoliRoots™ Repairing Hair Mask

This hair mask will seriously transform your hair! With ingredients like coconut cream, banana and mango, your stressed, damaged hair will become silky smooth and hydrated with just one use.

$32
Sephora

Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Lotion Value Size

Surely you've heard of the CBD craze and wondered if it's worth anything? If over 163 five-star reviews are to be believed, this lotion wins everything. With an extra-strength infusion of CBD, moisturizing shea butter and menthyl ethylamido oxalate (which offers a natural cooling sensation), reviewers say this lotion relieves pain, helps with sunburn and alleviates swelling.

$60
Sephora

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Go for it, splurge on the holy grail of hair products and beauty tools! With super-fast drying technology, not only will it help dry your hair faster than other dryers, your mane will be protected extreme heat damage and experience more shine.

$399
Sephora

Tan Luxe The Body Illuminating Self-Tan Drops

This is one of our fave self-tanners out there. Depending on how dark you want to go, you mix a few drops with your go-to moisturizer or body oil. It doesn't hurt that it's packed with nourishing raspberry seed oil and vitamin E as well as Tan-Luxe's Cellutone Complex, which firms skin.

$59
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir

With Polyglutamic Acid, Golden Vitamin C and Niacinamide 5%, this serum will lock in moisture, help reduce dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles, visibly brightens to ensure flawless makeup application.

$80
Sephora

Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform®

Developed by celebrity esthetician Shani Darden, the Retinol Reform® will help with skin concerns like dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles, and acne and blemishes.

$88
Sephora

Rare Beauty Blot & Glow Touch-Up Kit

If Selena Gomez created it, we want it! This convenient, refillable two-in-one compact includes blotting papers and a radiant powder-filled puff so you can touch-up your makeup on the go.

$26
Sephora

Sephora Collection Makeup Organizer

Tidy up your makeup area and get organized for 2021! With specialized compartments, this makeup organizer will fit all your beauty essentials.

$40
Sephora

Dyson Airwrap Styler

You can pretty much get rid of any other hairstyling tool you own, 'cause you can literally do everything with the Dyson Airwrap. And we do mean everything—curl, wave, smooth and dry your hair without extreme heat using a variety of attachments, including a smoothing brush, round volumizing brush, a pre-styling dryer, and more.

$549
Sephora

See our list of Best After Christmas Sales A to Z for more amazing deals!

