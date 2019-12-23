We see you!

On Monday, Teresa Giudice's former love Anthony Delorenzo shared his first post following his recent rendezvous with the Real Housewives of New Jersey star. Donning a pair of black sunglasses, Anthony, aka "Tony the Pool Guy," captioned his selfie, "Incognito."

This comes one day after the duo, who previously dated when Teresa was a teenager, were photographed hugging outside of a restaurant in New Jersey. While the rumored couple have yet to confirm whether or not they are an item, a source close to the longtime pals hinted that it could be turning into something serious for the newly-single reality star, who just announced she was separating from her husband of 20 years Joe Giudice last week.

"Teresa and Tony have been spending more time together recently," the insider told E! News. "It's been really nice for Teresa to have someone around, especially during the holidays. After so much uncertainty about her future, Teresa is enjoying how easy and comfortable it is being with Tony."