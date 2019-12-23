Lizzo's Throwback Photo Will Inspire You to Chase Your Dreams

Lizzo's 2019 glow-up has truly been an inspiration.

To close out her unforgettable year, the superstar made her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, serving as the show's musical guest during the Eddie Murphy-hosted episode. Following her successful turn on the show, the star took to Twitter to inspire her followers to keep on dreaming.

The tweet consisted of two photos. On the right was a promo shot from SNL that showed the "Truth Hurts" singer dressed as the Statue of Liberty, opting for a black dress, crown and torch instead of the classic seafoam green. On the left was a shot of her in a more traditional Lady Liberty look from when she was younger. And the side-by-side ended up being the most inspiring before-and-after imaginable.

As Lizzo wrote in the caption, "On the left was when I worked for liberty taxes, as a sign spinner... on the right is my @nbcsnl debut. Don't stop.. we need you. Your time is coming."