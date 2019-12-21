The Challenge's Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono Are Engaged

Congratulations are in order for a very special MTV couple!

E! News can exclusively reveal that The Challenge stars Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono are engaged!

The proposal captured by Jenna's brother Tom Compono occurred Saturday night at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City.

"We went on one of our first dates there. Jenna actually showed up four hours late and the second she showed up and went to take a photo, the lights went out," Zach shared with E! News. "So our picture was next to an unlit tree. We've gone to the tree every year since but we've gotten there much earlier since the first year!"

"I was so surprised!" Jenna told E! News after the proposal. "We went to see the tree every year since we met and a lot of memories have happened in New York City. I was so surprised and it was so sincere and sweet. I couldn't be happier."