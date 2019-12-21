Eddie Murphy Talks SNL Return and Partying With Prince

Eddie Murphy is gearing up for his "school" reunion...his return to Saturday Night Live.

The 58-year-old actor and comedian will host NBC's SNL this weekend, marking the first time he will act on its stage since he left the show in 1984 following a four-year run. The series launched his acting career and he in turn boosted its ratings when he joined the cast.

"It is a lot like going back to your old high school or going back to college because it's the exact same system in place," Murphy told fellow SNL alum Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday. "It's kinda surreal. Thirty-five years since I've been back. I went for the 40th. Thirty-five years since I've actually done the show."

In 2015, Eddie had made a brief solo appearance as himself on the SNL stage during the show's 40th anniversary celebration, which featured a slew of past cast members.

Prince performed at the event's after-party. The music icon died a year later at age 57.