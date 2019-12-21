Mark Consuelos Rushes to Defend Son After His Headgear Gets Ripped Off in Wrestling Match

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., 21 Dec. 2019 11:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Mark Consuelos instinctively transformed into the protective dad role at his and wife Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin Consuelos' recent wrestling match.

In a video posted by TMZ on Saturday, his opponent appears to rip the 16-year-old's headgear off during their fight, after which the Riverdale star is seen walking slowly onto the mat and toward his son and the referee before another man abruptly leads him back to the stands.

E! News has learned that Mark was coming from a protective parental place; he came down in response after seeing his son's headgear got ripped off by his opponent and the referee not calling it.

According to TMZ, Joaquin ultimately lost the match, which his mother also attended.

The teen is Mark and Kelly's youngest of their three children.

The Riverdale actor and LIVE! With Kelly and Ryan co-host are also parents to son Michael Consuelos, 22, and daughter Lola Consuelos, 18.

Photos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Family Moments

Mark and Kelly occasionally share photos of their kids on Instagram.

E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Mark Consuelos , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Kelly Ripa , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.