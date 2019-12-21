Catherine Ivill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
by Pamela Avila | Sat., 21 Dec. 2019 11:08 AM
Catherine Ivill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
David Beckham is one proud father.
On Saturday, Dec. 21, the 44-year-old former footballer took to Instagram to share a sweet and touching video of his 8-year-old daughter wishing everyone a Merry Christmas in American Sign Language.
In the video he shared his daughter can be heard wishing everyone a happy holiday and signing it as well. Harper says, "Merry Christmas, everyone. From H-A-R-P-E-R."
At the end of the video, David's lovely daughter can be seen bowing down while he proudly gushes, "so good!"
"I mean come on this is ridiculously cute & Harper wanted to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas ��♥️ #ASL," David wrote on Instagram.
It's safe to say, Harper is growing up to be a beautiful and intelligent young lady.
Aside from knowing ASL, word on the street is that Harper is also an amazing babysitter to none other than Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria's baby son, Santiago.
The 44-year-old actress revealed that her bestie Victoria Beckham and her daughter have been extremely supportive since she welcomed her little bundle of joy in June 2018.
"Victoria's an amazing mom," Eva told Metro UK. "She's probably one of the first people I do turn to for advice for things."
"Her kids are older so she's already been through all the stages already," Eva continued. "Harper's in love with Santi so that helps too. I have a built-in babysitter!"
David and Victoria are also parents to Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17 and Cruz, 14.
